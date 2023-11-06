Runners and walkers participate in third annual ‘Rutfest’

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Lace up those sneakers!

This weekend was the third annual Richmond ultra trail festival -- also known as Rutfest.

The weekend was devoted to running and hiking on local trails in the community.

The 36-hour “race” includes two different 3–4-mile trail loops at catamount outdoor family center.

The event is not competitive -- it’s rather than relaxing so it builds a sense of community. Participants had the option to run or walk.

“It’s just a really special thing that we have here. A lot of people, it’s kind of like a family reunion you this event and so we just want to make sure it’s a really safe space where people feel welcomed, no matter who they are,” Organizer Ben Feinson said.

This year -- there were roughly 150 people at the event.

