How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Runners and walkers participate in third annual ‘Rutfest’

By Jessica Tara
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Lace up those sneakers!

This weekend was the third annual Richmond ultra trail festival -- also known as Rutfest.

The weekend was devoted to running and hiking on local trails in the community.

The 36-hour “race” includes two different 3–4-mile trail loops at catamount outdoor family center.

The event is not competitive -- it’s rather than relaxing so it builds a sense of community. Participants had the option to run or walk.

“It’s just a really special thing that we have here. A lot of people, it’s kind of like a family reunion you this event and so we just want to make sure it’s a really safe space where people feel welcomed, no matter who they are,” Organizer Ben Feinson said.

This year -- there were roughly 150 people at the event.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Essex Saturday
No reported injuries after Essex house fire
The reports of suspicious activity have centered on the communities of Corinth and Topsham.
Orange County residents on edge over suspicious white car
Vermont’s first accessible playground opens
Vermont’s first accessible playground opens
Stock photo
Sexual assault arrest in Vernon
File photo
Is Vermont’s red flag law making a difference?

Latest News

Jewish food festival at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue
Ohavi Zedek hosts second annual Northern Nosh food festival
Cochran annual Ski and Ride sale
Cochran hosts 49th annual Ski and Ride sale
Sleep
Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time
File photo
Vermont State Police investigate inmate death