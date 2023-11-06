State funding provides new grant opportunity for SUNY students

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New state funding is on its way to colleges across New York to help students with their future success as well as financial expenses.

SUNY Plattsburgh is one of 19 state colleges to receive financial support from New York’s Transformation Fund.

The Plattsburgh campus is getting roughly $900,000 to create and sustain a three-year program known as Accelerate, Complete and Engage or ACE.

“This new ACE program is really going to be able to support a growing part of the SUNY population,” said Karen McGrath, the vice president of enrollment and student success at SUNY Plattsburgh.

McGrath says the program will be available to Pell Grant, transfer and first-generation students, the latter of which makes up 40% of the student body.

She says the college is already working on hiring a director for the program, as well as a success coach.

“That is a person who will always be present in the life of that student. They will be meeting with the student individually but they will also be doing group work... programming around topics that will really help the students and also part of that is connecting them to other services,” McGrath said.

In addition to a success coach, students will also be given financial assistance for required class material like textbooks, which first-year student Gracie LaLonde says can be extremely expensive.

“I have friends that have paid upward to $400 for just one textbook. So, when you have multiple textbooks in just one semester-- not even one year, one semester-- that is insane,” LaLonde said.

McGrath says ACE students will also receive money for transportation and other needs.

“They still have to do things like buy shampoo, buy soap, you know, have those incidentals. So, by participating in the program, each student will also be receiving a small monthly stipend,” McGrath said.

McGrath says the end goal is to increase student success, which includes raising the college’s graduation rate from 42% to 52%.

“Rising tides lift all boats,” she said. “So for me, as every one of these programs helps raise a different group of students, it really is going to help us encapsulate all of our graduation rate.”

The first ACE program will start in the spring semester of 2024 with 25 students initially before growing to 150 students by the fall of next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.