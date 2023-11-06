How to help
Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time

Sleep
Sleep(WILX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time.

The annual practice sets clocks forward an hour in the spring and back an hour in the fall.

Daylight saving time is thought to have originated from Germany’s attempt to save power and energy during World War I by extending daytime hours.

The extra hour of sleep Sunday morning may seem like a win, but the switch to standard time can disrupt sleep for days to come and negatively impact mental health.

For one family in Colchester, the change makes it even harder to parent.

“I felt ok but my husband was on our toddler duty so he was dealing with the kind of craziness that comes with toddlers and daylight saving time,” Maia Lahey said.

Americans have called for the end of daylight saving time for years and recently it seemed like the clock was ticking.

The Sunshine Protection Act, approved by the U.S. Senate in 2022, would extend daylight savings year-round.

But neither the U.S. House of Representatives nor President Biden approved the bill.

A newer version of the bill was pitched this year but hasn’t seen any movement in Congress.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

