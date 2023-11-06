How to help
SUNY Plattsburgh marks 2nd annual Black Solidarity Day

SUNY Plattsburgh marked its second annual Black Solidarity Day with a campuswide social justice teach-in.
SUNY Plattsburgh marked its second annual Black Solidarity Day with a campuswide social justice teach-in.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh marked its second annual Black Solidarity Day with a campuswide social justice teach-in.

This year is the second time the day has been added to the academic calendar, with events ranging from topics on social justice to hip-hop culture and mental health.

SUNY Plattsburgh’s racial healing circle facilitator says the day is about “highlighting racial injustices, societal inequities and to illuminate how Black voices are integral to American life” and the college community.

