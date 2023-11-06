How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Times have changed’: Homer says he no longer chokes Bart on ‘The Simpsons’

Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's...
Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's "The Simpsons" 30th anniversary celebration. The show said it will no longer feature the long-running gag of Homer choking Bart. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A long-running gag between Homer and Bart Simpson will no longer take place in “The Simpsons.”

Since the show premiered in 1989, the classic scene would play out after Homer yelled “Why you little!” before wrapping his hands tightly around his son’s neck. This caused Bart’s tongue to pop out of his mouth and his eyes to bulge as he gasped for air.

Despite being one of the most recognizable scenes from the animated show, Homer seems to have had a change of heart towards his son.

In an Oct. 22 episode of the show called “McMansion & Wife,” Homer and his wife Marge meet their new neighbor.

The neighbor comments on Homer’s strong handshake.

In an aside to Marge, Homer remarks, “See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off.”

He then adds, “Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

The scene caught the attention of the internet and was posted to social media sites including X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Independent reported that the show actually hasn’t featured the long-running gag for four years although it was never addressed in the show until now.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police seek public assistance in search for Rutland robbery suspect
Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Southern State...
Vermont State Police investigate inmate death
House fire in Essex Saturday
No reported injuries after Essex house fire
Vermont’s first accessible playground opens
Vermont’s first accessible playground opens

Latest News

FILE - Aurora, Colo., police officer Nathan Woodyard attends an arraignment hearing after being...
2nd police officer acquitted in death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a neck hold, given ketamine
A proposal in front of the Burlington City Council addresses an increase in crime and a...
City councilors consider new plans to protect Burlington businesses, customers
Community members leave candles, balloons and stuffed animals for 11-year-old Dominic Davis,...
‘Will this ever stop?’: Family, community mourns 11-year-old killed after suspect fires into crowd of children
Two men were arrested after federal agents seized more than 17,000 bags of fentanyl in...
2 men charged with distributing fentanyl in Burlington