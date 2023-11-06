How to help
Troopers say ‘police operation’ underway in Morrisville

Vermont State Police say a "police operation" is underway in Morrisville and they're asking the...
Vermont State Police say a "police operation" is underway in Morrisville and they're asking the public to avoid the area. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a “police operation” is underway in Morrisville.

Just before noon Monday, police said the activity is part of an active and ongoing investigation in a residential area on Center Road.

State police have deployed a tactical unit, crisis negotiation team and drone in the area.

They’re asking the public to avoid the area while the operation is underway.

They say there is no indication of any danger to the broader community.

