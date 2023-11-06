Troopers say ‘police operation’ underway in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a “police operation” is underway in Morrisville.

Just before noon Monday, police said the activity is part of an active and ongoing investigation in a residential area on Center Road.

State police have deployed a tactical unit, crisis negotiation team and drone in the area.

They’re asking the public to avoid the area while the operation is underway.

They say there is no indication of any danger to the broader community.

