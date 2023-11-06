Vermont State Police investigate inmate death

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the death of 37-year-old Dennis Mayotte of North Springfield.

Mayotte was an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

The Department of Corrections told VSP on Sunday afternoon that Mayotte had died in an apparent suicide.

DOC officers attempted to save Mayotte’s life but first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine Mayotte’s cause of death.

A VSP detective will conduct an investigation at the prison. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

Mayotte has been in custody since his arrest on October 26, 2023 on charges of first-degree arson, unlawful mischief, reckless endangerment and unlawful trespass.

