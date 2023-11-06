How to help
Vermont State Police seek public assistance in search for robbery suspect

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for your help in identifying this suspect.

Last night, just before 6:30 p.m., police were called to a Sunoco station on Route 7 in Rutland for a report of a robbery.

Police say a man entered the store and demanded money from the register. After failing to get money, he allegedly took off with a carton of stolen cigarettes.

While nobody was injured, police would like to hear from you if you have any information.

