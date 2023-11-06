Vt. inmate charged with stealing prescription drugs from prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont inmate faces charges of stealing medication from the prison where he is housed.

Vermont State Police say Louis Tobin, 36, of Bennington, stole numerous prescription drugs from the medical room inside the Southern State Correctional Center back in September, after discovering an unlocked door.

They say Tobin was eventually found in possession of numerous medications.

He was cited and is due in court next month. Tobin remains in custody on unrelated charges.

