Vt. man accused of stealing car, fleeing from troopers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police on Saturday arrested a Burlington man accused of stealing a car and then fleeing from troopers.

Vermont State Police say Robert Eley, 40, stole a car in Burlington on Friday evening. It was spotted in Swanton on Saturday morning. When police found the vehicle, they say Eley took off, fleeing south on Interstate 89.

When police tried to stop Eley with spike strips, he got off the interstate and fled along Main Street in St. Albans, then rammed a state police cruiser injuring the trooper inside.

Investigators say Eley continued into St. Albans City and eventually crashed into a parked truck on Fairfield Street.

He was arrested and ordered held without bail.

Eley is due in court Monday afternoon on multiple charges, including gross negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

