What role should 211 hotline play during natural disasters?

During this summer's flooding, 211 struggled to keep up with calls from Vermonters. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What role should Vermont’s 211 hotline play during natural disasters? During this summer’s flooding, 211, which is operated by the United Way, struggled to keep up with calls. They said that was in part because of staffing constraints and budget cuts.

Flooding and other extreme weather events are expected to become more common. So, state emergency management officials are planning for a new contract with 211 to take calls during big disasters to process information about damage.

“Basically our eyes and ears on the ground. What is going on in towns in the state? There are 256 towns, so we need to know what’s going on in all of them to ensure that we are helping them,” said Eric Forand, the director of Vermont Emergency Management.

Forand says expanding call capacity during disasters will cost more, but there’s no word yet on how much.

The Agency of Human Services also has a contract with 211.

On average, about half of all calls relate to heat, food and emergency housing assistance.

