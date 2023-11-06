BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A couple of fast-moving systems will keep the weather somewhat active this week.

The first system of this one-two punch will happen overnight and Tuesday. There will be a few rain showers, and possibly a few mountain flurries, but the main effect that we are expecting out of this system is strong, gusty winds. Those winds will pick up out of the south overnight, gusting to as much as 40 mph or more in the middle of the night, especially in the Champlain Valley. Those winds will be bringing in some slightly warmer air, though, so temperatures will actually rise a bit overnight.

Tuesday will start out warm, but then the cold front part of this system will come through, switching the winds from the south to the west-northwest. That will bring in a shot of colder air for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Skies will clear out for Wednesday and we will get the sunshine back. But it will be colder and blustery, especially during the morning hours.

That cold air will be in place on Thursday morning as the next fast-moving system comes in. The problem then will be a wintry mix of some snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Right now, it is looking fairly light, but it could make some roads slick during the morning commute. Get ready to re-acquaint yourself with those winter driving skills!

Friday will be a better day, but there still may be a few, scattered rain and mountain snow showers.

The Veterans Day weekend is looking okay, but there will be lots of clouds around on Saturday. We will get more sunshine going for Sunday into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the active weather heading our way this week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.