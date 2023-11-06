BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! We are starting our Monday on a chilly note, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Monday morning features some sunshine before clouds increase, giving way to mostly cloudy skies later this evening. That cloud cover will give way to some rain showers later this evening and tonight. Combined with the rain tonight, we will have breezy conditions with gusts upwards of 35-45 MPH. This could bring down a few small tree branches and knock out power in a few isolated locations.

Tuesday will feature a few more on-and-off rain showers through the day with breezy conditions, with gusts between 25-35 MPH. Temperatures are mild, climbing back into the low and mid-50s. Tuesday night will feature clearing skies, leading to some sunshine for Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday climb into the upper 30s and 40s.

We are keeping a close eye on Thursday right now. Thursday morning could start off with a little bit of freezing rain, especially to the east of the Green Mountains. Any frozen precip will transition to all rain Thursday afternoon. A few light rain showers and mountain snow showers could stick around for the day Friday.

Your Max Advantage Weather team is keeping a close eye on that potential for ice on Thursday morning and will keep you updated on air and online as we approach mid-week!

Have a great Monday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.