2nd suspect charged in 2022 Pownal armed break-in

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the second suspect in a 2022 break-in at a Pownal trailer park.

Vermont State Police say Luzander Montoya, 37, of Bennington, took part in the home invasion at Burdick Trailer Park back on August 21, 2022. Police say Montoya, along with Douglas Marsh, 34, broke into the home armed with weapons. One of the two victims was hit on the head and a teen had his cell phone taken away.

Montoya, who is already being held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility, will face charges including assault & robbery, burglary, and unlawful restraint.

Marsh was arrested last December on similar charges.

Related Story:

Man in court in connection with August break-in

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.