Ben & Jerry’s introduces EVs at Vt. plants

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben & Jerry’s is no stranger to green initiatives, and officials say the introduction of two new electric vehicles at their Vermont factories will be sweeter for the planet.

State leaders and ice cream aficionados, including Jerry Greenfield himself, celebrated the launch of electric vehicles at Ben and Jerry’s St. Alban’s factory Tuesday.

The electric vehicle -- known as a yard truck -- moves trailers full of products to loading docks and around the warehouse yard. The two trucks will replace standard diesel trucks. “It’s gonna be a big change in helping us with our environmental and sustainability issues,” Greenfield said.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the trucks will eliminate over 90 tons of carbon emissions and 9,000 gallons in diesel fuel consumption per year between both factories, helping to pay for themselves. “The amount they spent on this, if it’s translated into diesel dollars, within seven years, I believe, this truck will be paid off,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder.

The state awarded $160,000 to help purchase the trucks as part of the Vermont Diesel Emissions Reduction Financial Assistance Program. They are the first non-road vehicles funded through the program.

Ben & Jerry’s staff say the next step is adding electric on-road vehicles to transport supplies between their local factories.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.