Burlington City Council hears proposal for Gateway Block upgrades

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last night, city council heard a proposal to redevelop the gateway block as the gateway to the city.

The gateway block includes Memorial Auditorium, the Fletcher Free Library, the central fire station, and the College Street Congregational Church.

Since the city closed Memorial Auditorium in 2016 due to safety and structural issues, it’s sought ways to revitalize the property back to public use. The developer’s plan proposes that the gateway block should be inspirational and welcoming while still keeping the integrity of the area.

The plan also calls for a minimum of 200 mixed income housing units in the area and additional community spaces. Many city councilors expressed concerns with the plans, saying the letter of intent showed up too early.

