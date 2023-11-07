Did ‘delusional’ Newport suspect slip through cracks in legal system?

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Family members of a Newport man arrested last month on weapon and assault charges say he had delusional thoughts but still did not get the mental health treatment he needed.

On Sunday, October 29th, Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 30-year-old Cody Myott on Farrar Road in Newport Center for an expired registration. Inside Myott’s car, police say they discovered three loaded guns with the serial numbers filed off.

Myott was already under a 24-hour curfew and was not allowed to possess a firearm. Court paperwork reveals he was also acting odd during the stop and authorities were concerned about his delusional behavior.

“He was saying he was protecting the border. He made some statements -- based on available information -- that he was looking to shoot someone. Those were very concerning statements,” said Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva.

Myott was charged with violating his conditions and resisting arrest. He got a mental health screening and appeared in court on October 30th. “They had him come back with a recommendation for in-patient treatment. And we had requested that he go for in-patient psychiatric treatment, and that was denied on the record,” Leyva said.

She says Judge Justin Jiron declined to keep Myott for mental health treatment, stating he did not see a “mechanism to order in-patient treatment.” Judge Jiron released Myott on more conditions to his wife, Dawn Jenson, and had his guns taken away. But investigators say that didn’t stop him from getting violent.

“Oh god. It was the worst thing I have ever been through,” Jenson said. She says that after he was released from court, Myott continued to display more concerning behavior at home. “At one point he even thought he was God.”

Still wearing a hospital band after being treated for injuries, she says Myott violently assaulted her multiple times with their two children present. He’s also accused of throwing one of his kids to the ground. “And the boys, they are trying to kick him to get him off of me,” Jenson said.

Jenson says the court should have followed the screeners’ recommendation for inpatient treatment. “We wanted for him to get the help he needs before something like this happened,” she said.

The judge would not comment on the case. Vermont’s law when ordering in-patient treatment is up for interpretation. The law reads, in part: “Defendants charged with misdemeanor offenses who are not in the custody of the Commissioner of Corrections shall be examined on an outpatient basis for mental competency unless the court makes findings on the record that there is good cause for an inpatient evaluation.”

The “good cause” decision is left in the hands of the judge. Is that adequate? We asked House Judiciary Chair Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington. “We will need to take a look at this and find out from the courts, prosecutors, and defenders whether the law is too vague and needs to be amended,” he said.

While mandatory in-patient treatment was not ordered for Myott, his wife -- who is struggling with the mental health toll from the attack -- plans to get help for both herself and her children. “The emotional stress of it and the baggage we are going to have. We are going to need someone good to talk to,” she said.

Myott is currently being held without bail.

