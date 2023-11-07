How to help
Dozens of flood victims remain without heat

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials say they are still working to help restore heating and other basic necessities to dozens of people hit by flooding this past July.

Out of all of the flooded homes this summer, about 270 had their heating systems knocked out. Lawmakers earlier this year re-routed funding designated for weatherization programs to help people repair their utilities and Efficiency Vermont launched its $10 million Residential Recovery Program. As of last week, about $300,000 has been allocated for 114 appliances -- mostly HVAC and water heating equipment.

The state has been able to fix about 100 of them, but homeowners have had to spend down their insurance funds and FEMA assistance before they were eligible for the Efficiency Vermont cash.

The state is continuing to urge flood victims who need assistance to contact Efficiency Vermont or the governor’s office.

