How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fall survey finds Vt. acorn, beechnut production varies regionally

A recent survey by Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists found acorn surveys overall were "poor"...
A recent survey by Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists found acorn surveys overall were "poor" this year, but they say it wasn't all bad news. - File photo(Unsplash)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent survey by Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists found acorn surveys overall were “poor” this year. It’s the second year in a row that has happened.

But Fish and Wildlife says the survey wasn’t all bad news. Beechnuts were excellent overall, though there was significant regional variation. The Northeast Kingdom didn’t have many while southern Vermont did.

Biologists survey oak and beech stands around the state each fall to assess how plentiful acorns and beechnuts are because they are important fall foods for wildlife.

They warn that animals like deer and black bears that rely on acorns and beechnuts as part of their diet might be on the move to places where those are more plentiful. Bears may also be more likely to get into bird feeders or garbage and some will enter their dens early. Click here for more tips on living with black bears.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville
Surveillance photo
Police seek public assistance in search for Rutland robbery suspect
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Federal authorities have charged three people in a drug conspiracy involving juveniles in...
3 charged in Vermont drug conspiracy involving juveniles
Robert Eley
Vt. man accused of stealing car, fleeing from troopers

Latest News

File photo
Rifle season begins Saturday
Samuel Bennett and Talbert Hill
2 men charged with distributing fentanyl in Burlington
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree