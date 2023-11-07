Fall survey finds Vt. acorn, beechnut production varies regionally

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent survey by Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists found acorn surveys overall were “poor” this year. It’s the second year in a row that has happened.

But Fish and Wildlife says the survey wasn’t all bad news. Beechnuts were excellent overall, though there was significant regional variation. The Northeast Kingdom didn’t have many while southern Vermont did.

Biologists survey oak and beech stands around the state each fall to assess how plentiful acorns and beechnuts are because they are important fall foods for wildlife.

They warn that animals like deer and black bears that rely on acorns and beechnuts as part of their diet might be on the move to places where those are more plentiful. Bears may also be more likely to get into bird feeders or garbage and some will enter their dens early. Click here for more tips on living with black bears.

