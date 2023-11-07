Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man faces charges after erratic behavior and attacks in Burlington led to three arrests in just two days.

Burlington Police say it started Sunday night when Brandon Clough, 42, was arrested after breaking into an apartment on King Street. Police say the apartment’s owner came home to find the door’s chain lock secured from the inside. Clough allegedly told the resident he was going to take a shower. Officers arrived and said they found Clough naked in the apartment. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Monday, officers responded to the hospital after police said Clough punched a clinical patient safety attendant in the face without warning. After being restrained, police arrested Clough and took him back to the police station, where they say a judge later ordered him released on conditions. They say Clough then attacked an off-duty officer in the parking lot and was restrained and arrested for the third time. This time he was transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility where he is being held on $200 bail.

The Burlington Police in recent years have had to deal with a growing number of mental health calls and repeat violent offenders that cycle through the court system. Police Chief Jon Murad Tuesday called the most recent case a perfect example that the judicial system not working when it comes to those with mental health cases.

“Our partners at the hospital recently gained national attention for the increase in violence that they’ve suffered, and here we have a man who broke into someone’s home, who assaulted hospital staff, who clearly cannot make good decisions and is a danger to himself and the community. And yet he was released on conditions and within minutes assaulted a police officer. Jail may not be the right place for someone who harms others but whose behavior may be driven, in part, by mental-health issues. But until we create more capacity for desperately needed custodial care, it’s the place we have. Our neighbors—people in their homes, hospital workers, police officers—they all deserve to be safe,” Murad said.

