NAACP releases statement against trying 14-year-old Hussein Mohamed as an adult

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland area NAACP released a statement asking for an analysis of the decision to charge a 14-year-old who is accused of fatally shooting a peer as an adult.

Hussein Mohamed is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Madden Gouveia. According to police, Mohamed was in a parked car in Bristol the night of October 30th when he fired a handgun, hitting Gouveia in the front passenger seat.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions putting him on a 24-hour curfew, with exceptions.

In their statement, the Rutland NAACP says, quote, “charging a 14-year-old as an adult and subjecting them to the possibility of a life sentence in prison for what seems to be a mistake is an instinctive response driven by the desire to find accountability through punitive actions.”

The statement went on to say that they believe bias might have played a role in the decision as well.

The group is now asking to meet with Addison County State’s Attorney Eva Vekos to discuss the situation further. Vekos has previously acknowledged that even though Mohamed is being charged as an adult, he may not be convicted as one.

