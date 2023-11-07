New rules for homeless Vermonters seeking housing during winter months

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There are new rules for homeless Vermonters seeking shelter in hotels this winter.

During the winter months, Vermont expands hotel subsidies on the coldest nights to keep a roof over people’s heads.

Depending on the weather, from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 and from March 15 to April 15, people can apply for nightly vouchers. And between mid-December and mid-March-- regardless of the weather-- people can apply for 30-day stays while contributing some income toward the room.

State leaders say the guidelines are aimed at sheltering people on the coldest nights but some advocates call the policy inhumane.

“We have to remember that the adverse weather conditions is really a life-saving measure. It’s about looking at the weather and making sure people are inside when it’s truly not safe for them to be outside,” said Miranda Gray, the deputy commissioner of the Vt. Department for Children and Families.

“We have people in wheelchairs, veterans, people with disabilities and medical vulnerabilities that will live outside. Some people will lose their lives,” said Brenda Siegel, an advocate for the homeless and former Democratic candidate for Vermont governor.

The state and the Legislature are also searching for a more permanent solution.

