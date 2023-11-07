How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New rules for homeless Vermonters seeking housing during winter months

There are new rules for homeless Vermonters seeking shelter in hotels this winter. - File photo
There are new rules for homeless Vermonters seeking shelter in hotels this winter. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There are new rules for homeless Vermonters seeking shelter in hotels this winter.

During the winter months, Vermont expands hotel subsidies on the coldest nights to keep a roof over people’s heads.

Depending on the weather, from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 and from March 15 to April 15, people can apply for nightly vouchers. And between mid-December and mid-March-- regardless of the weather-- people can apply for 30-day stays while contributing some income toward the room.

State leaders say the guidelines are aimed at sheltering people on the coldest nights but some advocates call the policy inhumane.

“We have to remember that the adverse weather conditions is really a life-saving measure. It’s about looking at the weather and making sure people are inside when it’s truly not safe for them to be outside,” said Miranda Gray, the deputy commissioner of the Vt. Department for Children and Families.

“We have people in wheelchairs, veterans, people with disabilities and medical vulnerabilities that will live outside. Some people will lose their lives,” said Brenda Siegel, an advocate for the homeless and former Democratic candidate for Vermont governor.

The state and the Legislature are also searching for a more permanent solution.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Surveillance photo
Police seek public assistance in search for Rutland robbery suspect
Federal authorities have charged three people in a drug conspiracy involving juveniles in...
3 charged in Vermont drug conspiracy involving juveniles
Robert Eley
Vt. man accused of stealing car, fleeing from troopers

Latest News

School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
A recent survey by Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists found acorn surveys overall were “poor”...
Fall survey finds Vt. acorn, beechnut production varies regionally
Ben & Jerry’s is no stranger to green initiatives, and officials say the introduction of two...
Ben & Jerry’s introduces EVs at Vt. plants
Ben & Jerry’s is no stranger to green initiatives, and officials say the introduction of two...
Ben & Jerry’s introduces EVs at Vt. plants
Student dies on Middlebury College campus