NY voters weigh in on local races

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It’s Election Day across the country, with some key local races in New York’s North Country. But a proposal before the governor could change how these elections are held in the future.

It’s an odd year election in the North Country and a slew of local races are on the ballot. There are a few seats up for grabs on the Plattsburgh Common Council. Democrat Jake Avery is running unopposed for Mike Kelly’s Ward 2 seat. Democrat David Monette and Republican Barrie Finnegan are set to go head-to-head for the Ward 5 seat occupied by Caitlin Bopp.

Despite it being an off-year, some voters we spoke to said it’s still extremely important. “When you are voting in your local elections, it is what actually affects you, so you definitely want your voice to be heard,” said Melanie Reiss.

“It’s important always to vote, because how can we have a voice afterward if we do not like who is in if we did not bother to go vote,” said Darlene Dubuke.

Republican Election Commissioner for Clinton County David Souliere says roughly 1,800 people voted early and more than 1,900 requested an absentee ballot, 1,200 of which have been returned. “Voter turnout is pretty typical. I mean, 3% is what it was, and is about what it was in 2019, and it is also trending with what the state average was this year,” he said.

But the off-year election could be the last for New York. Lawmakers have sent a bill to Governor Kathy Hochul that would shift off-year elections to even years. However, Souliere, along with Clinton County Democrat Election Commissioner Mary Dyer, both think that could overshadow local races and cause confusion. “It would be too much for one election to have everything at one time,” Dyer said.

Voters on Tuesday said they believe it could lead to higher turnout but agreed about the possibility for confusion. “Might be a little much for them to pick through,” Dubuke said.

“I think you would get a better turnout because not everyone is well informed about when elections are,” added Reiss.

Polls are open in New York until 9 p.m. and Souliere says the county should have the majority of votes counted by late Tuesday night.

While there may be a push to move local elections to even-numbered years, next year is a big one for North Country voters regardless. Congresswoman Elise Stefanki is up for re-election along with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, says Gillibrand may have a tough path to victory. “She could face a progressive challenger in the primary and the Republicans showed some strength in New York state in the 2022 elections,” he said.

North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones is also up for reelection.

