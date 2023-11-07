How to help
Old Brattleboro building gets new life as affordable housing

A 120-year-old building in Brattleboro has a new lease on life by giving people in search of...
A 120-year-old building in Brattleboro has a new lease on life by giving people in search of housing a lease of their own.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A 120-year-old building in Brattleboro has a new lease on life by giving people in search of housing a lease of their own.

When it comes to economic development, the need for housing is often at the top of the list. In Brattleboro, local, state and federal partners are coming together to make a small dent in the problem.

With a snip of the scissors, the DeWitt Block on Flat Street in Brattleboro came back to life Tuesday.

“Seeing this building come back on online that has been vacant for decades is just so exciting,” said Skye Morse of M&S Development.

Tenants in the 15 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, just a block from Main Street, will soon call this building home.

“It the first project in the state using a new income averaging mechanism to reach not only very low-income people but also the missing middle,” Morse said.

The missing middle is working-class people who can’t necessarily afford to buy a home or perhaps even own a car. The transportation center abuts the property and the Brattleboro Co-Op is just a short walk across the river.

“We really work as the state of Vermont to enhance our traditional downtown areas, our traditional villages, so this certainly plays into that key priority,” said Tayt Brooks, the deputy secretary of the Vt. Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

It’s a $10 million development project. Federal tax credits, state development grants and the Brattleboro Revolving Loan Fund help pay for it, along with community investors which town officials say is fitting since the building is in the heart of the community.

“We’ve got all the services here: sewer, water, good streets,” Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter said.

Town officials recently conducted a survey that identified roughly 500 units and while 15 is only a fraction of that, officials say partnerships that are on display on this day are a step in the right direction.

