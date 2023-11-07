How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police ID suspect in Rockingham shooting

Vermont State Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Rockingham that left a man...
Vermont State Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Rockingham that left a man critically injured. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified a Rockingham man facing attempted murder charges following a shooting Monday night.

The Vermont State Police say Burton Lewis Clark Jr., 72, will appear in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro on Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Troopers Monday responded to Clark’s home on Hartley Hill Road and found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. The man, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized at Dartmouth Hitchcock. His condition was not listed.

Police have released no additional details.

Related story:

Vt. police investigate shooting that left man critically injured

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville
Surveillance photo
Police seek public assistance in search for Rutland robbery suspect
Federal authorities have charged three people in a drug conspiracy involving juveniles in...
3 charged in Vermont drug conspiracy involving juveniles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Robert Eley
Vt. man accused of stealing car, fleeing from troopers

Latest News

File photo
2nd suspect charged in 2022 Pownal armed break-in
Dartmouth's Robert McRae III (23) takes a pass from Jackson Munro during the second half of an...
At Dartmouth, the focus turns to winning basketball games amid its unionization push
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Hussein Mohamed in court - File photo
NAACP speaks out against charging Vt. teen murder suspect as adult