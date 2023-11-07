Police ID suspect in Rockingham shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified a Rockingham man facing attempted murder charges following a shooting Monday night.

The Vermont State Police say Burton Lewis Clark Jr., 72, will appear in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro on Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Troopers Monday responded to Clark’s home on Hartley Hill Road and found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. The man, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized at Dartmouth Hitchcock. His condition was not listed.

Police have released no additional details.

