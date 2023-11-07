Police investigate non-fatal Rockingham shooting

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police have arrested a suspect after a non-fatal shooting in Rockingham.

Police responded to the shooting just before 6p.m. Monday evening at a residence on Harley Hill road near the intersection of Westminster West Road.

First responders found the adult male victim critically injured.

Crews transferred him to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.

Police are not releasing the victim and suspect names until family members are notified.

This is a developing story and WCAX will continue to provide updates as they are available.

