Program aims to provide Medicaid-approved alternate treatments for chronic pain

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Vermont Health Access has announced that Vermont Medicaid is entering a pilot program with UVM Medical Center to provide alternative treatments for chronic pain.

The 16-week program approaches chronic pain from a “whole person” perspective melding conventional medical treatment with complementary therapies including reiki, massage therapy, culinary medicine, and yoga, that were not previously covered by Medicaid.

Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Jon Porter, director of the comprehensive pain program at UVMMC.

