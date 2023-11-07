How to help
Rifle season begins Saturday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rifle hunting season gets underway on Saturday.

Hunters will be allowed to hunt for 16 days and may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the concurrent archery or muzzleloader seasons.

The rifle season wraps up on November 26.

