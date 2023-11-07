South Burlington discusses plans to increase student safety as city develops

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington city center on Market Street is adding 1,000 new homes and 50 thousand square feet of commercial space, and Rick Marcotte Central School is at the center of development all around it.

With more people moving here and more construction, the school district and city are working to increase pedestrian, biker, and driver safety while kids get to school.

“It’s chaotic with all the buildings going up. I like that the stop signs are there, but people still aren’t aware that they’re there and they’re still speeding through,” says Samantha from South Burlington.

“We really need the advocacy of other parents out there, and people, to go to the local city hall and such and be like, ‘hey, this needs to be a concern we have, safety needs to be a thing we talk about,’” said Liz Babcock of South Burlington.

Superintendent Violet Nichols is requesting the city to fund traffic monitors at each of the six schools and for there to be school zones at each building, saying many schools are adjacent to busy spots like Dorset Street, Market Street, Hinesburg Road, and Shelburne Road.

“We’re big supporters of the development and want to ensure that schools are a part of the plan,” said Nichols.

Nichols says the district is looking to Burlington School District for inspiration, which has both traffic monitors and school zones funded by the city.

“We’re hopeful the city will honor our requests from the school zone, city-funded traffic monitors, and improve lighting near all our schools,” said Nichols.

For the last nine months, the district has asked the city for different safety elements along the lines of lighting, signage, speed limits, and traffic studies.

City manager Jessie Baker says the city agrees school safety is vital, which is why they’ve taken up the topic’s six instances at Council in this period and funded around 100 thousand dollars for safety mechanisms ranging from crosswalks, increased signage at some schools, school zones at some schools, and traffic studies at some schools.

“There are two active school zones, a third that’s not needed per a traffic engineer. And the final one’s coming in the next nine months,” said Baker.

She notes the City of Burlington operates on a different method, where the city funds crossing guards through parking meter revenue. In South Burlington, if not paid for by the district, she says guards would have to be funded through property taxes.

“The council has approved twice a crossing guard for here in the city center because of the active construction that’s going to realize the community vision of the city center. Beyond that, the council to date has seen that as an expense that should sit on the school side of the ledger,” said Baker.

Both Baker and Nichols say they expect school safety to be an important and continued conversation between the two entities.

