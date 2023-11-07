How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

St. Albans receives over 6.3 million dollars for low-embodied carbon materials

St. Albans receives over 6.3 million dollars for low-embodied carbon materials
St. Albans receives over 6.3 million dollars for low-embodied carbon materials(Dustin Parker)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal building and courthouse in St. Albans received over 6.3 Million dollars for low-embodied carbon materials by the U.S. General services administration.

Low-embodied materials are used in building to help decrease carbon emissions through the production, transportation, installation, maintenance, repair and disposal of a building product.

The materials will go towards exterior and HVAC updates at the federal building and courthouse.

The money comes from the Inflation Reduction Act - which looks to further research and development of low-embodied carbon materials.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville
Surveillance photo
Police seek public assistance in search for Rutland robbery suspect
Federal authorities have charged three people in a drug conspiracy involving juveniles in...
3 charged in Vermont drug conspiracy involving juveniles
Robert Eley
Vt. man accused of stealing car, fleeing from troopers
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Southern State...
Vermont State Police investigate inmate death

Latest News

Vermont state police have arrested a suspect after a non-fatal shooting in Rockingham.
Police investigate non-fatal Rockingham shooting
SUNY Plattsburgh marked its second annual Black Solidarity Day with a campuswide social justice...
SUNY Plattsburgh marks 2nd annual Black Solidarity Day
State funding provides new grant opportunity for SUNY students
Flooded-out Vermont family finally able to return home after 4 months