St. Albans receives over 6.3 million dollars for low-embodied carbon materials

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal building and courthouse in St. Albans received over 6.3 Million dollars for low-embodied carbon materials by the U.S. General services administration.

Low-embodied materials are used in building to help decrease carbon emissions through the production, transportation, installation, maintenance, repair and disposal of a building product.

The materials will go towards exterior and HVAC updates at the federal building and courthouse.

The money comes from the Inflation Reduction Act - which looks to further research and development of low-embodied carbon materials.

