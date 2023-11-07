St. Albans receives over 6.3 million dollars for low-embodied carbon materials
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal building and courthouse in St. Albans received over 6.3 Million dollars for low-embodied carbon materials by the U.S. General services administration.
Low-embodied materials are used in building to help decrease carbon emissions through the production, transportation, installation, maintenance, repair and disposal of a building product.
The materials will go towards exterior and HVAC updates at the federal building and courthouse.
The money comes from the Inflation Reduction Act - which looks to further research and development of low-embodied carbon materials.
