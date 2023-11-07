How to help
Student dies on Middlebury College campus

School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus.

In a statement to the community on Tuesday, college officials said they believe the student died overnight.

They didn’t say how the student died but said there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the community.

They did not release the student’s name and said police are working to notify the family.

