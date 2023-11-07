Student dies on Middlebury College campus

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus.

In a statement to the community on Tuesday, college officials said they believe the student died overnight.

They didn’t say how the student died but said there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the community.

They did not release the student’s name and said police are working to notify the family.

