UVM men’s basketball uses strong start to defeat Merrimack

Cats opened game on 19-2 run
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After flying out of the gates on a 19-2 run to start the contest, the UVM men’s basketball team defeated Merrimack on opening night 67-55. Transfer Shamir Bogues led all scorers with 19.

“I thought we got off to a great start, built up a really good lead. You felt the crowd again. It felt like, it felt good to be back so to speak, and the energy, and we were playing well,” head coach John Becker said. “And we were put in a lot of different situations tonight, which is good, and just helps us try to figure out who we are.”

“It felt great, you know. There were a lot of fans there,” Bogues said. “I was a little nervous coming into the game because I haven’t played in a minute, but my teammates were there behind me, and I love all the fans that came out.”

