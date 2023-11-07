How to help
UVM women’s hoops opens season with win

Utterback, Olson lead the way with 20 points each
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After Emma Utterback paced UVM with 13 first-half points, Anna Olson poured in 18 in the second half as Vermont opened its season with a 60-48 win over Miami (Ohio).

“I just had to be patient, I think first half, first game, I was a little nervous and going a little too quick,” Anna Olson said. “I slowed it down second half, and it’s very surprising, when you slow things down and things open up.”

“I thought we got tougher. I thought we showed defensively early, I thought we were not locked in to the level I thought we should be,” head coach Alisa Kresge said. “I challenged them at halftime to buy into team defense, and I thought we did a nice job clogging the lane, and not allowing them to get as comfortable as I thought they were in the first half. I learned they could take it, they could take being coached and they’re gonna respond, so I was pretty pleased with that.”

