Vt. 4-year-old receives promising treatment for rare neurological disorder

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCAX) - A Vermont family is spearheading a treatment for their son’s rare neurological disorder.

Henry Saladino is from the Burlington area. The four-year-old is taking part in treatment at the UVM Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital for alternating hemiplegia of childhood or AHC, which can cause seizures and paralysis that threaten to permanently damage his brain.

They’re hoping for a big breakthrough by the end of the year and they’re welcoming any help they can get in funding the treatment development.

Reporter Louisa Moller from WBZ caught up with the family recently.

