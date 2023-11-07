BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The gusty winds that were with us on Tuesday will slowly settle down, but it will still be pretty blustery right into the first part of Wednesday. As those winds come down throughout the day on Wednesday, skies will also clear out and we’ll get at least a few hours of sunshine during the afternoon before the sun goes down - way too early these days.

Wednesday night will be okay, but we will run into some wintry weather trouble as we get into Thursday.

A frontal system will be moving in during the pre-dawn hours from SW to NE. The day will start with a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, some freezing rain, and just plain rain. There will be some slick spots for the Thursday AM commute, especially in higher elevations away from the Champlain Valley and on bridges and overpasses.

That batch of wintry precipitation will last into the first part of the afternoon, but then it will move off to the east. Skies will clear out some for Thursday night.

Friday will be a better day, but there will still be a few, scattered rain & snow showers, but they won’t amount to much.

Veterans Day on Saturday will be a very typical November day with lots of clouds and just a slight chance for a sprinkle or flurry.

After that, there will be a stretch of dry weather with some sunshine each day from Sunday through the middle of next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the potentially slick weather for Thursday, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest information, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.