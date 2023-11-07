BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! We are kicking off our Tuesday morning on a mild note, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and a breezy note, especially in the Champlain Valley. High temperatures for all of us will occur through the late morning into the early afternoon, with all of us into the 50s. This afternoon, a shift in the wind from out of the south to out of the northwest will usher in cooler air. The northern half of the area could see a few leftover rain showers through the early afternoon. Tonight, we’ll be dry but cooler as overnight lows fall back into the 20s.

Wednesday, we could start the day with a few leftover clouds for some, but we’ll all get in on sunshine through the day. While we have the sunshine, you will notice it is much cooler out there, with daytime highs only in the 30s for most of us. Winds will have subsided a bit out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH.

We continue to keep an eye on that Thursday morning commute as the cool air remains in place as our next system makes its arrival. That could bring with it some wintry mix in the form of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Right now, it looks fairly light, but could make for some slick roads during the Thursday morning commute.

Friday looks better with a few light scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers here and there.

The Veterans Day weekend looks to be dry but fairly cloudy. It is still cool as well, with high temperatures each day in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the active weather heading our way this week, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.