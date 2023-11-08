How to help
10 Vermont dairy farms get USDA grants

Some Vermont dairy farmers who lost contracts with the distributor Horizon are getting...
Some Vermont dairy farmers who lost contracts with the distributor Horizon are getting thousands of dollars in USDA grant money. - File photo(WCAX)
By Laura Ullman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont dairy farmers who lost contracts with the distributor Horizon are getting thousands of dollars in USDA grant money.

Ten processors received a piece of $12 million set aside by the feds.

Horizon canceled its contract back in 2021.

The USDA arranged a Northeast Dairy Taskforce to find what dairy producers needed. They found some of them are using old equipment and have small distribution areas. The feds hope the money will help with those challenges.

“There are times of year when processing plants just can’t keep up because cows produce all the time and markets aren’t always consuming as much. And there’s also times when equipment breaks, so when a plant has to go down for maintenance, they really should go somewhere else,” said Laura Ginsburg, the dairy development and innovation lead at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.

The recipients of the grants produce a variety of products from cheese to yogurt to ice cream, as well as feed for the military. Click here for more information.

