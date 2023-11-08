4 Grafton County towns to benefit from $12M fiber buildout

GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Grafton County has secured funding to build out fiber optic cable in 24 New Hampshire towns.

For many rural communities in the Upper Valley, logging onto the internet can be a source of frustration, but relief may be on the way.

“Good news. looking forward to it,” said Jim Griffin of Grafton. He says his DSL internet service is fine for the most part but that there can be bad days. “There are periods where it’s inconsistent so it will drop out, I’ll lose it.”

The need for reliable internet was highlighted during the pandemic. “Folks worked remotely, school children had to do their homework remotely, access resources remotely,” said Grafton County Commissioner Wendy Piper. She says as New Hampshire continues to age, telehealth services will also depend on a strong connection. “We can help folks stay home as opposed to going into institutionalized settings.”

Grafton County is receiving $12 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to build out a fiber network. The county used $3 million in ARPA funds for the design and will contribute another $5 million to the project. The Upper Valley towns of Haverhill, Orford, Orange, and Grafton will be on the new line.

“It’s too expensive for internet service providers to enter new markets because it is just not enough of a business base. So, I think by the federal government and the county pitching in to bring these resources in, we can get it started,” Piper said.

And people like Griffin will ultimately benefit. “It will be good for the community, too. People depend upon it, being out here so remotely,” he said.

Rewired environmental studies are scheduled to start in the spring and last about two years.

