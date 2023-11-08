An update on electric transit buses in Vermont

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - You might be able to spot an electric transit bus, but you won’t be able to hear it.

In Rutland, a grant-funded pilot program found these e-buses are viable for use in Vermont and easier to manage than e-school buses.

State leaders say this year, there are 30 electric transit busses in service across Vermont. Two of those are in Rutland, where city and bus officials say they’ll be keeping them around for the foreseeable future.

“The buses themselves were great. We’ve used them for about a year and a half now. Maintenance is minimal. The charging part has still been here and there, they go down for unknown reasons,” said Ken Putnam of the Marble Valley Regional Transit District.

Charging is the main issue, so they frequently operate with just one charger functional, but Putnam says the busses typically only need a full charge to complete its route.

“The buses themselves work in cold weather when they run the route. The routes that they’re running on go the entire day on one charge,” said Putnam.

MVRT provides bussing for 27 towns and Rutland City, and Putnam says they each travel around 150 miles per day.

Putnam says they are looking to add more e-buses to their fleet, especially after a statewide report showed one e-bus saved more than $8,000 in fuel costs, and another saved almost $15,000.

State environmental leaders say the pros outweigh the cons.

“One had an in-service rate of 89%, and the other one wasn’t quite as well as 59%. But largely, they were able to build the routes, provide service to passengers,” said Leigh Martin with the Department of Environmental Conservation,

Martin says they’re working to bring 17 more electric transit busses to the state over the next few years, noting the shorter, condensed routed cities provide make a good landscape to expand the state’s fleet.

“We’re looking to primarily be in the Burlington surrounding areas. They were able to make the trip out to Killington, and they were able to fulfill the Middlebury connector route,” said Martin.

The city of Rutland is thinking eco-friendly too, with the Board of Alderman recently passing their green fleet policy. Mayor Mike Doenges says he expects city infrastructure to become more green too, with unprecedented levels of funding grants available to add elements like chargers to businesses and city property if needed.

“Our Department of Public Works, Our Rec Department, anybody who’s going to buy vehicles or police department, we say, hey, before you buy a vehicle look and see if there’s a good fit for an electric vehicle in that replacement path. Sometimes there’s not,” said Doenges.

Those extra 17 busses coming to the state are being funded by the same grant that funded Rutland’s buses, from the company Volkswagen, and other federal funding.

