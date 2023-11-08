Burlington airport lands new airline with direct flights to Florida

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The airport in Burlington has landed a new airline.

Breeze Airways will begin direct flights from the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport to Florida early next year. The destinations are Tampa and Orlando. Flights to Tampa International Airport begin on Jan. 31 and flights to Orlando International Airport start Feb. 14.

The announcement Wednesday comes on the heels of JetBlue leaving the Burlington airport and ditching one of the airport’s busiest flights to JFK in New York.

Breeze also announced it is expanding its service at the airport in Plattsburgh, offering seasonal flights to Tampa in addition to the flights to Orlando which were added in September.

