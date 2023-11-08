Burlington church draws the line on vagrants, drug users

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As homelessness and drug abuse continue to push Burlington residents to the breaking point, a church that has long offered refuge to the most vulnerable is now saying, no more.

Rev. Elissa Johnk is the lead minister at the First Congregational Church of Burlington. We joined her Wednesday on her daily cleanup around the church’s Winooski Avenue property, picking up garbage and needles.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Did you think when you took this job you would be on your hands and knees picking up trash like this?

Rev. Elissa Johnk: No. That’s not what I anticipated. I mean, I worked in downtown Boston and this is 100 times worse.

And by worse she means open drinking, drug use, and camping on the church steps. “Most church jobs tend to be more, you know, community breakfasts or worship studies or worship preparation and things like that. I’m doing an awful lot of direct service aid,” Johnk said.

A lot of that aid includes helping give medical supplies to those who are bleeding on church property due to drug use, or pointing them to other resources. “We welcome all people -- not all behaviors -- but there are things we can’t control,” Johnk said. It has gotten to a point where the church that welcomes all for its services, is kicking some people off its property. “We do no trespass after a certain number of times that we see you. And it’s heartbreaking for us and heartbreaking for them because we are telling people they can’t stay here with nowhere else to be.”

Johnk believes people choose the church steps because its covered, elevated, and in the public eye, providing a measure of safety. But she says church steps are not a place for people to live. “It’s just not hygienic. There are no public restroom facilities here, and I have done more bathroom-style cleaning outside than I ever thought I would have to do,” Johnk said.

Even some homeless people we talked to, like Clarence Lamore Jr., who is currently living in a tent, agree that people living on the street should be more respectful of the places they stay. “The problem is what’s going on -- some of the homeless people don’t respect the land. They keep it like a garbage dump, just like Sears Lane,” he said.

As for what’s next, Johnk says finding solutions for housing, mental health, and substance abuse is not going to be easy. “I think there are long-term solutions people are talking about and that’s great, but we also need to take care of the people who are suffering right now,” she said.

Johnk says while there have been items stolen from unlocked cars in the area, there has been no direct impact on those attending services.

