Burlington Police warn of child ransom scam

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police officials are warning residents to be wary about scary scam calls.

They say they have received several reports about a suspicious caller telling people that they have kidnapped their child and are seeking ransom money.

One terrified Burlington mother we talked to says she received a call while waiting to pick her daughter up from school. She says she heard screaming and crying and that the caller said that her daughter was hurt and that a child-like voice pretending to be her daughter asked her not to call the police.

Police are now reminding everyone to never give out personal information or pay money in response to any unknown or suspicious callers.

