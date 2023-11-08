Burlington repeat offender faces federal charges in robbery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington repeat offender who led authorities on a week-long manhunt this summer appeared in federal court Tuesday on robbery charges.

Authorities say Eric Edson, 52, pleaded not guilty to violating the Hobbs Act by obstructing commerce during a robbery at the Sierra Trading Post in Burlington on August 24th.

Edson was confronted shortly after the alleged robbery by Burlington Police officers and took off, using a car, a stolen bicycle, a paddleboard, and a sailboat. The chase extended into Lamoille and Franklin Counties where he stole a John Deere tractor and a dump truck. Vermont State Police finally captured him in the town of Georgia after they say he tried to escape in a stolen kayak.

Edson, who has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1987, has already pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to several crimes he’s alleged to have committed during his time on the run.

