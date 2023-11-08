How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington repeat offender faces federal charges in robbery

Eric Edson
Eric Edson(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington repeat offender who led authorities on a week-long manhunt this summer appeared in federal court Tuesday on robbery charges.

Authorities say Eric Edson, 52, pleaded not guilty to violating the Hobbs Act by obstructing commerce during a robbery at the Sierra Trading Post in Burlington on August 24th.

Edson was confronted shortly after the alleged robbery by Burlington Police officers and took off, using a car, a stolen bicycle, a paddleboard, and a sailboat. The chase extended into Lamoille and Franklin Counties where he stole a John Deere tractor and a dump truck. Vermont State Police finally captured him in the town of Georgia after they say he tried to escape in a stolen kayak.

Edson, who has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1987, has already pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to several crimes he’s alleged to have committed during his time on the run.

Related Stories:

Burlington armed robbery suspect who triggered manhunt faces new charges

Armed robbery suspect who evaded police now faces federal charges

Burlington armed robbery suspect appears in court

Repeat offender captured after Franklin County manhunt

Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet

Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect

Burlington Police involved in standoff with armed robbery suspect

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Burton Lewis Clark Jr.
Rockingham man pleads not guilty to shooting his brother-in-law
Cody Myott
Did ‘delusional’ Newport suspect slip through cracks in legal system?

Latest News

The Notch Road will be closed Wednesday night as VTrans monitors road conditions in the area. -...
Notch Road closing Wednesday night as VTrans watches weather
It’s National First-Generation Student Day -- something many Vermont students can relate to....
CCV spotlights 1st-generation students with ‘Free Degree Promise’ event
File image
Construction worker hit on I-91
Police are hoping to identify the suspect that tried to rob the Evans Expressmart in White...
Police seek to identify White River Junction attempted robbery suspect