CCV celebrates National First-Generation Student Day with ‘Free Degree Promise’ event

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s National First-Generation Student Day, and CCV is celebrating.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. this morning, CCV’s Winooski campus and the McClure Foundation is hosting their ‘Free Degree Promise’’ event, where you can learn about their free associate’s degree program.

The promise gives first-gen Vermonters from the 2023-2026 high school classes free tuition at the community college. CCV says this program has reached students at 90% of Vermont’s high schools, with 235 students enrolled in the program.

During the event, first-gen students in the program will share how the program has helped them.

