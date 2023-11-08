How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

CCV celebrates National First-Generation Student Day with ‘Free Degree Promise’ event

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s National First-Generation Student Day, and CCV is celebrating.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. this morning, CCV’s Winooski campus and the McClure Foundation is hosting their ‘Free Degree Promise’’ event, where you can learn about their free associate’s degree program.

The promise gives first-gen Vermonters from the 2023-2026 high school classes free tuition at the community college. CCV says this program has reached students at 90% of Vermont’s high schools, with 235 students enrolled in the program.

During the event, first-gen students in the program will share how the program has helped them.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville
Burton Lewis Clark Jr.
Rockingham man pleads not guilty to shooting his brother-in-law

Latest News

You might be able to spot an electric transit bus, but you won’t be able to hear it.
An update on electric transit buses in Vermont
FILE
Peter Welch talks ‘agrotourism’ during Senate commerce committee hearing
An emphasis on the outdoors to boost Vermont’s economy. That’s the message from Senator Peter...
Peter Welch talks ‘agrotourism’ during Senate commerce committee hearing
Rutland E-Bus
An update on electric transit buses in Vermont