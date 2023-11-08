Clinton County voting results
Nov. 8, 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh voters on Tuesday picked two new members of the Common Council.
Democrat David Monette won the Ward 5 seat, defeating Republican Barrie Finnegan with more than 56% of the total votes.
Democrat Jake Avery ran unopposed for Mike Kelly’s Ward 2 seat.
In other races, incumbent John Zurlo will remain as Clinton County clerk, beating out Brandi Lloyd with more than 45% of the votes.
In the race for the mayor of the village of Malone, Andrea Dumas took the win over Mary Scharf with 62% of the votes.
