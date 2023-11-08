How to help
Clinton County voting results

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh voters on Tuesday picked two new members of the Common Council.

Democrat David Monette won the Ward 5 seat, defeating Republican Barrie Finnegan with more than 56% of the total votes.

Democrat Jake Avery ran unopposed for Mike Kelly’s Ward 2 seat.

In other races, incumbent John Zurlo will remain as Clinton County clerk, beating out Brandi Lloyd with more than 45% of the votes.

In the race for the mayor of the village of Malone, Andrea Dumas took the win over Mary Scharf with 62% of the votes.

