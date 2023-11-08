Construction worker hit on I-91

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for a driver who hit a construction worker on I-91 Wednesday and fled the scene.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes in Fairlee. Vermont State Police say Kerry Walling, 66, was struck by what appeared to be a dark, mid-size Dodge SUV. Police say Walling was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His condition was not available.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle sustained damage, including a broken-off driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St Johnsbury Barracks or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.