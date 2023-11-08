Gov. Scott pushes lawmakers to fast-track housing measures

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Faced with an ongoing housing crisis and an April deadline for the state’s hotel-motel program, Governor Phil Scott is calling for lawmakers to fastrack Act 250 reforms and other measures environmental groups and Democrats at the Statehouse have long resisted.

At his weekly press briefing Wednesday, the governor’s team repeated a presentation given to lawmakers the previous day, urging them to act boldly, including creating less exclusionary zoning, broadening Act 250 exemptions, and expediting the local development review board process. Officials say the state needs 7,800 housing units now and that Vermont has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the country.

Democrats and the administration compromised on some Act 250 reforms in the Home Act last session, trying to strike a balance between development needs and key zoning that protects the state’s rural character. Governor Scott, who considered vetoing the measure, says the reforms only nibbled around the edges. “If this is truly a crisis, I expect they would rally and do what’s best for the community at large, Vermont at large,” Scott said.

The administration’s full proposal has not yet been presented to lawmakers. A spokesperson for Senate President Phil Baruth says leaders continue to prioritize the issues of housing and homelessness.

