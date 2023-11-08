How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Gov. Scott pushes lawmakers to fast-track housing measures

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Faced with an ongoing housing crisis and an April deadline for the state’s hotel-motel program, Governor Phil Scott is calling for lawmakers to fastrack Act 250 reforms and other measures environmental groups and Democrats at the Statehouse have long resisted.

At his weekly press briefing Wednesday, the governor’s team repeated a presentation given to lawmakers the previous day, urging them to act boldly, including creating less exclusionary zoning, broadening Act 250 exemptions, and expediting the local development review board process. Officials say the state needs 7,800 housing units now and that Vermont has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the country.

Democrats and the administration compromised on some Act 250 reforms in the Home Act last session, trying to strike a balance between development needs and key zoning that protects the state’s rural character. Governor Scott, who considered vetoing the measure, says the reforms only nibbled around the edges. “If this is truly a crisis, I expect they would rally and do what’s best for the community at large, Vermont at large,” Scott said.

The administration’s full proposal has not yet been presented to lawmakers. A spokesperson for Senate President Phil Baruth says leaders continue to prioritize the issues of housing and homelessness.

Related Stories:

Vt. leaders update lawmakers on hotel-motel program

A scramble for some Vermont communities as duplexes get fast-tracked

Can it ease the crunch? Sweeping housing bill passes Vermont House

Vt. Senate approves sweeping housing bill

Vt. House poised to approve $8B budget; Senate gives nod to housing bill

Scott vetoes Act 250 reform bill

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Burton Lewis Clark Jr.
Rockingham man pleads not guilty to shooting his brother-in-law
Cody Myott
Did ‘delusional’ Newport suspect slip through cracks in legal system?

Latest News

Some Vermont dairy farmers who lost contracts with the distributor Horizon are getting...
10 Vermont dairy farms get USDA grants
Dale Holloway
Man convicted in NH wedding shooting plays his rap music as part of insanity defense
Hartford Police are looking for help identifying a man accused of trying to rob a White River...
Police seek to identify White River Junction attempted robbery suspect
The airport in Burlington has landed a new airline.
Burlington airport lands new airline with direct flights to Florida