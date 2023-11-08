How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man accused of imprisoning 5-year-old girl in secret closet

An Arkansas man is accused of holding a 5-year-old girl captive in a secret compartment in his closet. (Tontitown Police via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONTITOWN, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas man is accused of holding a 5-year-old girl captive in a secret compartment in his closet.

John Thompson, 40, faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and interfering with child custody.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services went to Thompson’s house last Wednesday to take custody of the 5-year-old girl, but he said she wasn’t there. Police were called to assist.

John Thompson, 40, faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and...
John Thompson, 40, faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and interfering with child custody.(Source: Tontitown Police via CNN)

When officers went inside, Thompson reportedly led them to where the child was concealed inside a closet covered by a board nailed to the wall.

Body camera footage released by police shows the girl being removed from the secret area.

Officials say the girl had been kept in the compartment for about an hour with a candle burning and open insulation. She is now in the care of DHS.

Officials say the 5-year-old girl had been kept in the compartment for about an hour with a...
Officials say the 5-year-old girl had been kept in the compartment for about an hour with a candle burning and open insulation.(Source: Tontitown Police via CNN)

Police arrested Thompson the next day.

Authorities have not said what Thompson’s relationship to the child is.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
School officials say a student died on the Middlebury College campus. - File photo
Student dies on Middlebury College campus
Surveillance video of Brandon Clough attacking an off-duty police officer.
Man arrested 3 times in 2 days in erratic Burlington spree
Vermont State Police carried out a “police operation” in Morrisville on Monday.
Troopers carry out ‘police operation’ in Morrisville
Burton Lewis Clark Jr.
Rockingham man pleads not guilty to shooting his brother-in-law

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
The stage is set, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for the third Republican presidential debate in Miami....
Third GOP debate will focus on Israel and foreign policy, but also on who could beat Donald Trump
You might be able to spot an electric transit bus, but you won’t be able to hear it.
An update on electric transit buses in Vermont
FILE
Peter Welch talks ‘agrotourism’ during Senate commerce committee hearing
An emphasis on the outdoors to boost Vermont’s economy. That’s the message from Senator Peter...
Peter Welch talks ‘agrotourism’ during Senate commerce committee hearing