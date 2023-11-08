Notch Road closing Wednesday night as VTrans watches weather

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Notch Road will be closed Wednesday night as VTrans monitors road conditions in the area.

Crews will close the gates on both sides of Scenic Route 108, also known as the Notch, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. There will also be signs saying the road is closed.

VTrans says it will be monitoring the weather and road conditions there and will reopen the road when it is safe to do so.

The narrow and twisting road from Cambridge to Stowe is open seasonally, but VTrans has not yet announced when it will officially close for the winter.

The Notch Road has seen increased trouble in recent years with tractor-trailer drivers ignoring warning signs and getting stuck in the tight passageway, blocking the road for hours at a time and frustrating locals.

