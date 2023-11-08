Peter Welch talks ‘agrotourism’ during Senate commerce committee hearing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An emphasis on the outdoors to boost Vermont’s economy. That’s the message from Senator Peter Welch in a Senate commerce committee hearing yesterday.

Senator Welch stressed the importance of outdoor recreation and agrotourism to the group. He also asked hearing participants how the federal government can support those efforts by looking at rural towns and small business owners.

“We’re so proud in Vermont of the natural beauty that we have, and it’s an incredibly important part of our economy as well. We have folks in Vermont who play a big part in agrotourism–and bed-and-breakfasts. They have such a strong sense of place, and such a love for where they live. All of their efforts are about enhancing it,” said Welch during the hearing.

This comes as both small businesses and outdoor rec hot-spots in the state are still fighting to recover from this summer’s floods.

